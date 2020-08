ಸಂಸದ ಉಮೇಶ್ ಜಾಧವ್ ಕುಟುಂಬದ 12 ಮಂದಿಗೆ ಕೊರೊನಾ ಸೋಂಕು

Till now 12 peoples were tested #COVID19 positive in my family & personal staff. Yesteday my family members including my wife, daughter, daughter-in-law & my driver were admitted in Bangalore's Govt #BowringHospital . @PMOIndia @BJP4India @BSYBJP

