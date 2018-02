ಸಿರಿಯಾ ಕ್ರೌರ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿಯಾದ ಮುಗ್ಧ ಮಕ್ಕಳ ರಕ್ತಸಿಕ್ತ ಚಿತ್ರ!

International

Trupti Hegde

Why is the world in silence now? #StopWar #SyriaIsBleeding pic.twitter.com/9wbDliuQ4D

It hits me so hard, I wish I could hug them ,cry with them,remove all of their sorrows 😭💔 Nothing but prayers #RIPHumanity #SyriaIsBleeding pic.twitter.com/6Qa5Vh8GiY

Where is humanity Where is Justice Where are the super powers #SyriaIsBleeding pic.twitter.com/iO1pmNGc9d

I don’t care which country or religion or government I have, humanity is dying. The children are dying and it needs to stop,now #SyriaIsBleeding pic.twitter.com/8EVPXgcScT

The one who should be kept like the flower is dirty with the dirt of bomb. 😥 #SaveSyria #SyriaIsBleeding pic.twitter.com/klm2gj8X0Q

English summary

More than 26 people died including 7 kids in Syria after Syria military with support from Rushain warplanes attacked an ISIS camp on Feb 26th. The photos of the injured kids become viral in social media now.