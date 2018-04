ರವಿಶಂಕರ್ ಗುರೂಜಿಗೆ ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ನಾಯಕತ್ವ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ

International

oi-Prasad

English summary

The prestigious Simon Wiesenthal Center’s International Leadership Award was conferred on Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in a ceremony at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles on Monday. Past recipients include former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Tom Cruise. The award was presented to Gurudev for promoting human dignity, interfaith relations and tolerance among people.