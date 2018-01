ಬಹ್ರೇನ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅನಿವಾಸಿ ಭಾರತೀಯರನ್ನುದ್ದೇಶಿಸಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಭಾಷಣ

International

Sachhidananda Acharya

Euphoric reception for Congress President Rahul Gandhi on his arrival at Kingdom of Bahrain. This is CP’s first foreign visit after his takeover. pic.twitter.com/zsGOaXnwCv

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is in Bahrain on a one-day trip. This will be his first foreign trip after becoming the Congress chief, where he will address a convention of NRIs and meet the Gulf country's Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamas Al-Khalifa.