ಯೂಟ್ಯೂಬ್ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಕಚೇರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಶೂಟೌಟ್: ಆರೋಪಿ ಮಹಿಳೆ ಸಾವು

International

oi-Trupti Hegde

Here's a look at some of the powerful images coming out of #SanBruno following the shooting at #YouTube 's headquarters. https://t.co/ar5rrT2uRP pic.twitter.com/aoxv0YxGVY

English summary

A female gunman reportedly died of a self-inflicting gunshot in an incident of cross-firing at the headquarters of the YouTube on Tuesday at San Bruno in California.