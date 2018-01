ಇಂಡೋನೇಶ್ಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಭೂಕಂಪ: 6.0 ತೀವ್ರತೆ ದಾಖಲು

International

Trupti Hegde

English summary

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter Scale rattled Indonesia, sparking off panic in capital Jakarta. According to The Jakarta Post, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said the tremor hit Banten about 81 kilometres southwest of the provincial city of Lebak at a depth of 10 kilometres.