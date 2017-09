ಬೊಫೋರ್ಸ್ ಹಗರಣದ ತನಿಖೆ ಮುಂದುವರೆಸಲಿದೆ ಸಿಬಿಐ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

After so many years the govt is bringing up bofors issue again, it is politically motivated to defame Cong: Mallikarjun Kharge, PAC Chairman pic.twitter.com/8raCDeIswg

English summary

The Central Bureau of Investigation has said that it would continue to probe the Bofors case dating back to the 1980s. It told the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee that it had informed the Supreme Court about its willingness to continue the probe.