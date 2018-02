ಲಷ್ಕರ್ ಇ ತೊಯ್ಬಾ ಹೆಸರಲ್ಲಿ whatsapp ಗ್ರೂಪ್: ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿ ಬಂಧನ

India

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

An FIR has been registered in Lucknow's Cyber Cell after members of a WhatsApp group received an invitation to join another group named 'Lashkar-e-Taiba' on the messaging platform. The group named "Lashkar-e-Taiba" was allegedly created by a Class 9th schoolboy in Rajasthan's Bhilwada.