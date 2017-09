ತ್ರಿಪುರಾ: ಗಲಭೆ ವರದಿ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತನ ಕೊಲೆ

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A journalist was hacked to death on Wednesday while he was covering a clash between members of Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and CPI-M's tribal wing Tripura Rajaer Upajati Ganamukti Parishad (TRUGP) in Mandai, Tripura, on Wednesday, said reports.