ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಮೋದಿ ಮೇಲೆ ಲಷ್ಕರ್ ಉಗ್ರರ ಕಣ್ಣು

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba has set up a ten member team to carry out attacks during the Gujarat assembly election, the Intelligence Bureau has warned. The ten member team trained in Muzzafarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir is trying to enter into Gujarat through the sea.