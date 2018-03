ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಸಾಲುಸಾಲು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ : ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಎಂಟ್ರಿಯ ಸೂಚನೆ?

India

Balaraj Tantri

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

@WithPGV ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ಹ್ಯಾಂಡಲ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡುವ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ, 46.4 ಸಾವಿರ ಫಾಲೋವರ್ಸ್ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. "This Fanpage has been managed by Fans,supporter and Followers of Smt Priyanka Gandhi Vadra" ಎಂದು ಅಕೌಂಟಿಗೆ ಟಿಪ್ಪಣಿ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.

English summary

Series of tweets against BJP from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from @WithPGV account. Is it shows her entry into politics? In her tweets, Priyanka criticized BJP in various issues like Karnataka election campaign war of words, Aadhaar, Nehru.