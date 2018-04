ರಾಮಮಂದಿರ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾಲ ಕೂಡಿಬಂದಿದೆ: ಮೋಹನ್ ಭಾಗವತ್

India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said if Ram Mandir was not rebuilt, the root of the Indian culture will be severed. Speaking at a rally in Palghar district, the RSS chief said that the temple which was demolished by the Muslim based outside India, it is now the responsibility of the people to restore the demolished temple, where it originally stood.