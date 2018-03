ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಪಟ್ಟಿ ಪ್ರಕಟ

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

Rajya Sabha Elections 2018: BJP released list of candidates for Rajys Sabha election. Arun Jaitley, Union Finance Minister, will contest the Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh. Voting to the Rajya Sabha will be held on March 23. The BJP is however yet to take a call on who it would field from Karnataka.