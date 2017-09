ರಾಮ್ ರಹೀಮ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ದತ್ತುಪುತ್ರಿಗಾಗಿ ಹುಡುಕಾಟ ತೀವ್ರ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

A massive search operation is underway along the Indo-Nepal border to nab Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter, Honeypreet Insan. A high alert too has been issued to ensure that she does not cross over to Nepal in a bid to escape.