ಸಿಮ್-ಆಧಾರ್ ಲಿಂಕ್: ಸುಪ್ರಿಂನಿಂದ ಕೇಂದ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ನೋಟಿಸ್ ಜಾರಿ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Union Government among others on a plea that challenged the mandatory linking of Aadhaar with mobile.The court also issued notices to the telecom companies insisting on the mandatory linking of mobile with Aadhaar. The court has given all respondents in the case four weeks time to file their reply.