ವಿಡಿಯೋ : ಇಂದೋರ್ ಕಟ್ಟಡ ಕುಸಿತ, 10 ಮಂದಿ ದುರ್ಮರಣ

English summary

Atleast 10 people were killed and two others injured after a building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday night. Over two-dozen people were feared trapped in the debris of a four-storey hotel that collapsed near Sarwate Bus Stand in Indore.