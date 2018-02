ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಸ್ಥಳೀಯ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಜಯ

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 47 and Congress won 16 of 75 Nagarpalikas on Monday. NCP won 1 and BSP 1 and (in) 6 no one got majority and independents got four. The 75 state municipal corporations that went to polls saw a voter turnout of 64.4 per cent.