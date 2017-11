ಭೂತಾನ್ ಯುವರಾಜನಿಗೆ ಮನಸೋತ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

With His Majesty the King, the Queen & the adorable young Prince of Bhutan. Happy to see HM the Prince like the Chennapatna (Karnataka)toys. pic.twitter.com/VXba9s9LM4

English summary

All eyes were on Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck when the Royal family of Bhutan visited India. The Royal couple called on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and he had a gift for the young prince.