ಭಾರತದ ಮೊದಲ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿಯಂತೆ! ಇದೇನು 'ಗೂಗಲ'ಮ್ಮನ ಅವಾಂತರ!?

India

oi-Trupti Hegde

Or @Google @GoogleIndia is actually displaying the photo of the PM whose motto is "India First" hence #IndiaFirstPM 😉😜 https://t.co/Gw0YOu0UsW

. @Google @GoogleIndia what algorithm of yours allows this?! You’re so full of junk- pic.twitter.com/GHyxh3fEWm

This is blunder by @Google . When searched "India First PM" keyword on Google, it shows the following result. And we blindly depend on Google for all types of information. #Google #IndiafirstPM pic.twitter.com/WQc4fGeVhj

English summary

Type 'India first PM' and Google is throwing up accurate results, with Jawaharlal Nehru's name appearing on the Wikipedia link. The only problem with this is the photo - it is of current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.