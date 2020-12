ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಎಟಿಎಸ್ ಬಲೆಗೆ ಬಿದ್ದ ಡಿ ಗ್ಯಾಂಗಿನ ಮಜೀದ್ ಕುಟ್ಟಿ

A Gujarat ATS team on Saturday arrested Dawood's aide Abdul Majeed Kutty from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. He was involved in a case related to explosives sent by Dawood Ibrahim at behest of a Pakistani agency to carry out bomb blasts in Gujarat & Maharashtra on Republic Day in 1997 pic.twitter.com/se7Aa2d0tV

English summary

A Gujarat ATS team on Saturday arrested Dawood's aide Abdul Majeed Kutty from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. He was involved in a case related to explosives sent by Dawood Ibrahim at the behest of a Pakistani agency to carry out bomb blasts in Gujarat & Maharashtra on Republic Day in 1997.