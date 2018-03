ಕೆಲಸದ ನಿಮಿತ್ತ ಪತಿ ಪ್ರವಾಸಕ್ಕೆ ಹೋದ, ಪತ್ನಿ ಇನ್ನೊಂದು ಮದುವೆಯಾದ್ಳು

India

Balaraj Tantri

English summary

A businessman in Odisha’s steel city Rourkela lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday (Mar 8) that his wife, married another man while he was on a work trip to Uttar Pradesh last week. In his complaint filed at police station in the city, the businessman said he was in Varanasi when he got the news that his wife had remarried.