ಬನ್ಸಾಲಿಯ ಪದ್ಮಾವತಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಗುಜರಾತಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಆಕ್ರೋಶವೇಕೆ?

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The BJP has sought a temporary stay on the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Padmavati. The party wrote to the Election Commissionof India and the Chief Electoral Officer in Gujarat to arrange for a pre-release viewing of the film by select Rajput representatives.