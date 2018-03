ಲೋಕಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಬಹುಮತವಿಲ್ಲ : ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್

India

2017-18 Report Card of BJP is 0/10- BJP lost all 10 LS by-elections in 2017 & 2018. By-Poll results have given clear message that Ppl are angry with BJP for its arrogance & misrule. 2017-Amritsar,Srinagar, Malappuram,Gurdaspur 2018-Ajmer,Alwar, Uluberia,Gorakhpur,Phulpur,Araria

The stunning blow to the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh by polls has reduced the party to 274 members in the Parliament, as per the Lok Sabha. The BJP needs 272 MPs for a simple majority on its own.