ತಿಳಿಯಾಗಿಲ್ಲ ಉತ್ತರ ಭಾರತ, ಶಾಲಾ ಕಾಲೇಜುಗಳಿಗೆ ಇಂದು ಸಹ ರಜೆ

oi-Trupti Hegde

English summary

Bharat Bandh: Many schoola and colleges remain closed on Tuesday(April 3rd) as violence after Bharat bandh still continuing. Various Dalit organisations had called for a nationwide shutdown on April 2nd to protest against the Supreme Court's ruling on amendments under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.