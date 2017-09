ಹುಟ್ಟಿದ ಆರು ನಿಮಿಷಕ್ಕೆ ಈ ಹೆಣ್ಣುಮಗುವಿನ ಹೆಸರಿಗೆ ಆಧಾರ್

India

Bhavna Santosh Jadhav is just a few minutes old, but she already has in place her vital identity proof - the Aadhaar number. The girl's parents enrolled for her Aadhaar number which they received in just six minutes after her birth on Sunday. The child was born at the Osmanabad district women's hospital in Maharashtra.