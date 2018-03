ಜಯಾ ಬಚ್ಚನ್ 1,000 ಕೋಟಿ ಆಸ್ತಿವಂತೆ, ಅಮಿತಾಬ್ ಬಳಿ 9 ಲಕ್ಷದ ಪೆನ್

India

Srinivasa Mata

Jaya Bachchan the Samajwadi Party candidate for the Rajya Sabha could be the richest candidate with assets worth Rs 1,000 crore. She is set to beat Ravindra Kishore Sinha of the BJP as the richest Parliamentarian. Sinha the BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha had declared assets worth Rs 800 crore in 2014.