#UPDATE Three doctors from AIIMS Delhi killed, three injured in an accident on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura pic.twitter.com/szlBvhH1Jz

English summary

3 doctors working with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi were killed in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Three others have also been injured in the accident.