18 people have died in Assam & 7 lakh have been affected due to floods but he’s busy with hate speech



While Sanghis were acting as British agents, Madrasas were at the forefront of freedom movement. Many madrasas do teach science, math & social studies besides Islam 1/2 https://t.co/FSqJ6iMlMl — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 23, 2022