ಜಿಯೋ ಮೀರಿಸಿದ ಆಂಧ್ರ ಸಿಎಂ ಆಫರ್, ರೂ. 149ಕ್ಕೆ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಬಂತು!

Hyderabad

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

"Now I can say proudly that in every home I can give broadband connectivity. 300 channels, video, free telephones & WiFi can be connected in Rs 149. This kind of facility isn't available anywhere in the world," said Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu at CII Partnership Summit in Delhi.