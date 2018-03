'ಕೆಜೆಪಿಯಿಂದ ಬಿಎಸ್ ವೈ ಉಚ್ಚಾಟನೆಗೆ ಶೆಟ್ಟರ್ 10 ಕೋಟಿ ಡೀಲ್'

Hubballi

oi-Srinivasa Mata

English summary

Jagadish Shettar when he was chief minister, offered 10 crore to me to expel Yeddyurappa from KJP, says KJP national president Padmanabha Prasanna Kumar in Hubballi press meet on Monday. Journalists Indrajeeth Lankesh and Chandrachood sent for mediation, he further alleged.