ದೇಶವನ್ನು ಒಡೆದು ಆಳುತ್ತಿದೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ: ಕೆ.ಸಿ.ವೇಣುಗೋಪಾಲ್

English summary

"BJP will not win karnataka assemply elections 2018" Karnataka congress incharge K C Venugopal told to media in Hubballi. He is in 2 days tour to Dharwad district.