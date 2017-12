ಏನಿದು ಕಳಸಾ-ಬಂಡೂರಿ ಯೋಜನೆ?

Dharwad

ಗುರು ಕುಂಟವಳ್ಳಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Mahadayi river water sharing dispute between Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa. Water Dispute Tribunal rejected Karnataka's claim to divert 7.56 tmcft water from the river to Malaprabha river, in order to fulfill the drinking water needs of North Karnataka. Mahadayi dispute explained.