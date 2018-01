ದಲಿತರ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಜಗುಣಾನಂದ ಶ್ರೀ ಊಟ, ಪೇಜಾವರ ಶ್ರೀ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕಿಡಿ

Dharwad

ಧಾರವಾಡ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Nijagunananda Swamiji of the Tontadarya Shakha Mutt, Mundaragi dined at the Dalit's house here in Dharwad. After that he criticized Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji’s behavior on Dalits.