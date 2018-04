ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಟಿಕೆಟ್ ವಂಚಿತ ನಿಂಬಣ್ಣವರ್ ಗೆ ಜನರಿಂದ ಧನಬಲ

Dharwad

lekhaka-JYOTHI DEVANGAMATH

English summary

Kalaghatgi Elections 2018 : BJP ticket aspirant CM Nimbannavar' decided to contest as independent as BJP rebel. Nimbannavar, who hails from Kalghatgi taluk in Dharwad district and had lost twice to Congress. Nimbannavar gets crowd funding support from the constituency