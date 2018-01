ಸಿದ್ದು ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಅಧಿಕಾರ ದುರ್ಬಳಕೆ ಆರೋಪ ಮಾಡಿದ ಹಿರೇಮಠ

Dharwad

ಧಾರವಾಡ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah misuse his power and allotted 30 acres of forest land to some organisations on 30 years contract in Bengaluru north Machohalli, alleged by Samaja parivartana samudaya chief SR Hiremath in Dharwad on Monday.