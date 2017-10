ದುರ್ಗದ ಹೊಂಡ, ಕೆರೆ ಭರ್ತಿ, ಪ್ರವಾಸಿಗರೇ ಬನ್ನಿ ಒಂದ್ಸರ್ತಿ!

Chitradurga

ದೊಡ್ಡವೀರಪ್ಪ, ಚಿತ್ರದುರ್ಗ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed Chitradurga last week. Almost all water sources in the district, including Gayatri Reservoir, Chandravalli tank, Mallapur tank are full and as become attraction for Tourists.