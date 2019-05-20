ಸಿಂಗಪುರಕ್ಕೆ ಹೊರಟಿದ್ದ ವಿಮಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಗೆ, ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರು ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತ

  • search
    ಚೆನ್ನೈ, ಮೇ 20 : ತ್ರಿಚ್ಚಿಯಿಂದ ಸಿಂಗಪುರಕ್ಕೆ ಹೊರಟಿದ್ದ ವಿಮಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಗೆ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಕಾರಣ ಚೆನ್ನೈ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಮವಾರ ಬೆಳಗಿನ ಜಾವ ತುರ್ತಾಗಿ ಲ್ಯಾಂಡ್ ಆಗಿದೆ. ಪೈಲಟ್ ಸಮಯಪ್ರಜ್ಞೆ ತೋರಿದ ಕಾರಣ ಎಲ್ಲ 161 ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರು ಮತ್ತು ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಗಳು ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿನ ತ್ರಿಚ್ಚಿಯಿಂದ ಸಿಂಗಪುರಕ್ಕೆ ಹೊರಟಿದ್ದ ಸ್ಕೂಟ್ ಏರ್ ವೇಸ್ ವಿಮಾನ ಟಿಆರ್ 567ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳಿಗಿನ ಜಾವ 3.40ಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರ್ಗೋ ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಗೆ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ. ಕೂಡಲೆ ವಿಮಾನವನ್ನು ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

    Singapore flight makes emergency landing in Chennai

    ಚೆನ್ನೈನಲ್ಲಿ ಎಲ್ಲ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರನ್ನು ಮತ್ತು ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಗಳನ್ನು ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿ ಇಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಸ್ಕೂಟ್ ಏರ್ ವೇಸ್ ವಿಮಾನ ಸೋಮವಾರ ಸಂಜೆ ಮತ್ತೆ ಸಿಂಗಪುರಕ್ಕೆ ಹಾರಲಿದೆ.

    ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಸೆಂಟ್ರಲ್ ರಣಕಣ
    ವರ್ಷ
    ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಯ ಹೆಸರು ಪಕ್ಷ ಹಂತ ವೋಟ್ ವೋಟ್ ದರ ಅಂತರ
    2014
    ಎಸ್.ಆರ್. ವಿಜಯಕುಮಾರ AIADMK ಗೆದ್ದವರು 3,33,296 42% 45,841
    ದಯಾನಿಧಿ ಮಾರನ್ ಡಿ ಎಂ ಕೆ ರನ್ನರ್ ಅಪ್ 2,87,455 36% 0
    2009
    ದಯಾನಿಧಿ ಮಾರನ್ ಡಿ ಎಂ ಕೆ ಗೆದ್ದವರು 2,85,783 47% 33,454
    ಮೊಗಮೇದ ಅಲಿ ಜಿನ್ನಾ ಎಸ್.ಎಂ.ಕೆ. AIADMK ರನ್ನರ್ ಅಪ್ 2,52,329 41% 0
    chennai flight accident singapore ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಸಿಂಗಪುರ ವಿಮಾನ ಅಪಘಾತ

    English summary
    Singapore-bound Scoot Airways flight TR 567 flying from Trichy (Tamil Nadu) made an emergency landing at Chennai airport after pilot detected smoke in the aircraft cargo, around 3:40 am on Monday. All the passengers are safe.
    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 10:32 [IST]
