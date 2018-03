ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕನ ಕಾರಿನ ಮೇಲೆ ಪೆಟ್ರೋಲ್ ಬಾಂಬ್ ಎಸೆತ

Chennai

oi-Sachhidananda Acharya

#WATCH A petrol bomb was thrown on the car of BJP district secretary in Coimbatore in the early morning hours. (CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/eHuta711Yp

English summary

A petrol bomb was hurled at the car of BJP district secretary in Coimbatore of Tamil Nadu in the early morning hours.