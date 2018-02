ರಾಜಕೀಯಕ್ಕೆ ಕಮಲ್ ಎಂಟ್ರಿ, ಹೊಸ ಪಕ್ಷ ಸ್ಥಾಪನೆ

Chennai

Mahesh

The newly founded MAKKAL NEEDHI MAIAM is your party. It's here to stay, and to make the change we all aspire for.

English summary

Kamal Haasan launches new party 'Makkal Neethi Maiyyam'. You must be an example to the present day political system & i will be seeking your suggestion rather than giving you speeches said Kamal Haasan in front of huge crowd at Madurai.