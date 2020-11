ಎಂಕೆ ಅಳಗಿರಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಬಂದರೆ ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸುವೆ: ಎಲ್ ಮುರುಗನ್

I'm happy he (Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan) said so. But I haven’t decided anything yet. I'll decide my political stand after discussion with supporters. There's no political strategy meet on 21st, it's all rumours: MK Alagiri (file pic) - DMK chief MK Stalin's brother - to ANI https://t.co/Fb1ukpHGqv pic.twitter.com/vGoQ0osGDL

English summary

I didn't receive official communication. I didn't speak with MK Alagiri (son of M Karunanidhi & brother of DMK president MK Stalin), I don't know anything. Many people are joining our party. If he comes and joins, we are ready to welcome him: Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan