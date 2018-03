ಹೊಸ ಪಕ್ಷ ಕಟ್ಟಿದ ದಿನಕರನ್ 'ಶನಿ' ಇದ್ದಂತೆ: ಎಐಎಡಿಎಂಕೆ ಶಾಸಕ

Chennai

oi-Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) MLA D Jayakumar on Thursday took a jibe at rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran, terming his exit as good riddance, after the latter launched his own political party. Earlier in the day, Dhinakaran launched his party, 'Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam', amid much fanfare, in Melur.