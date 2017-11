ಹಿಂದೂ ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದನೆ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ, ಕಮಲ್ ಹಾಸನ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ದೂರು

Chennai

ಚೆನ್ನಬಸವೇಶ್ವರ್

English summary

A case has been filed against actor Kamal Haasan over his remark on Hindu terror. The matter to be heard on Saturday. The case has been registered under IPC section 500, 511, 298, 295(a) and 505(c).