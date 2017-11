ಚೆನ್ನೈ ನಗರಕ್ಕೆ ಮಳೆ ಭೀತಿ ಇನ್ನೂ ಕಾಡಲಿದೆ : ಬಿಬಿಸಿ

Chennai

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Chennai has already seen over 200mm in past 3 days. 300-500mm more rain possible in next few days. Phil pic.twitter.com/TtnPmGLAOZ

English summary

BBC weather has predicted more rains in Chennai. According to BBC, Chennai will receive 300 to 500 mm more rains in the next few days.