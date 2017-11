ಗುಂಡ್ಲುಪೇಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ 'ಗುಂಡು' ಮಾರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಗ್ರಾಮಸ್ಥರ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

People of Gundlupet, Chamarajanagara district have protested against an illegal liquor shop in the region. People had informed police about the shop and police have successfully closed the shops.