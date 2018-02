ರೊಟೊಮ್ಯಾಕ್ ಪೆನ್ಸ್ 3,695 ಕೋಟಿ ವಂಚನೆ ಎಷ್ಟು ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥಿತವಾಗಿದೆಯೋ!

Business

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The Central Bureau of Investigation probing the Rotomac Pens fraud case has learnt that the credits that were sanctioned for any particular export order was diverted to an offshore company. The money was later remitted back into the Kanpur-based company without executing an export order, CBI officials have learnt.