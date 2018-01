ಹೊಸ 10, 50, 200 ರುಪಾಯಿ ನೋಟುಗಳತ್ತ ನೋಟ

Business

RBI to shortly issue Rs.10 denomination banknotes. All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs.10 issued by RBI in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender. pic.twitter.com/2tSzRBNLuO

English summary

The Reserve Bank of India is reportedly all set to issue new Rs 10 denomination banknotes under the Mahatma Gandhi series with chocolate brown colour as the base. Here's all you need to know about these new currency notes New Rs 10, Rs 50, Rs 200 notes.