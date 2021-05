ಬೆಡ್ ಬ್ಲಾಕಿಂಗ್ ಅವ್ಯವಹಾರ ಬಯಲಿಗೆಳೆದ ಸಂಸದ ತೇಜಸ್ವಿ ಸೂರ್ಯ

English summary

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said the city was not running out of hospital beds to treat COVID-19 patients but was suffering due to the artificial scarcity of beds created by corrupt officials of the BBMP Covid War Room and their agents. Surya claimed to have exposed a major bed allocation scam during a surprise audit of the centralised bed allocation system, along with three BJP MLAs from South Bengaluru on Tuesday.