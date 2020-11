ಐಎಎಸ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ ಹರ್ಷ ಗುಪ್ತಾ ವರದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಎನಿದೆ?

English summary

Former Minister R. Roshan Baig was involved in the IMA transaction. IAS officer Harsha Gupta has submitted a report on Roshan Baig being an accomplice. The report was submitted to Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department on November 19. Roshan Baig , who promoted the IMA, has made an illegal profit. He said it was appropriate to seek a report from the CBI before taking action against him.