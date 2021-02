ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು:ಬಿಬಿಎಂಪಿ ಆಯುಕ್ತ ಮಂಜುನಾಥ್ ಸೇರಿ ಹಲವರಿಗೆ ಕೊರೊನಾ ಲಸಿಕೆ

English summary

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, along with Administrator Gaurav Gupta and special commissioners D Randeep and Rajendra Cholan, took the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday. As part of Phase-2 of the Covid19 vaccination drive, many BBMP frontline workers also took the vaccine on Tuesday. After taking the jab, the Commissioner told officials to come forward and take the vaccine.