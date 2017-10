ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತೆ ಗೌರಿ ಲಂಕೇಶ್ ಹತ್ಯೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು ಯಾರು?

Bangalore

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The Special Investigation Team has not yet managed to find any concrete clue in the Gauri Lankesh murder probe. The SIT which was set up to probe the murder is now looking into angles of personal rivalry and possible links to right wing groups. The SIT has almost eliminated the professional and naxalite angles.